INS Shivaji to celebrate platinum jubilee will raise awareness of armed forces among students

The Indian Navy’s technical training establishment, INS Shivaji, has launched an outreach programme to increase awareness about the Indian armed forces, and the Navy in particular, among students.

A press statement released by the institute said several events were organised to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

“An outreach on wheels themed ‘Propellers and Wheels – Steering to Shape the Future’ is being undertaken by the officers, sailors and defence civilians of the establishment from March 26 to May 19 with the primary aim of touching all major military training establishments and academic institutes of repute across the country to increase awareness among the youth about the Indian armed Forces and Indian Navy in particular and various prospects thereof,” read the statement.

The statement also said the programme aimed at fostering camaraderie among armed forces personnel and veterans, stating, “The first segment of this outreach programme comprising 14 personnel headed by Commander Venkanna M was flagged off by Commodore K Srinivas, Station Commander Lonavala on Tuesday.”

“This team will cover Mumbai, Ahmedabad, INS Valsura in Jamnagar, Jaipur and will terminate at New Delhi from where the second segment of the passage will commence.”