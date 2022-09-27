INS Shivaji gets new Commanding Officer

Prior to assuming command of INS Shivaji, Commodore Goel headed the Directorate of Aircraft Carrier Projects at the Naval Headquarters in New Delhi. (Representational/PTI File)

Commodore Mohit Goel on Monday assumed duties as the Commanding Officer of INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute, in Lonavala. He succeeded Commodore Arvind Rawal, who was at the helm of the institution for one year and five months. Prior to assuming command of INS Shivaji, Commodore Goel headed the Directorate of Aircraft Carrier Projects at the Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.

Commodore Goel, who was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 27, 1993, graduated from the Naval College of Engineering at INS Shivaji and studied MTech in Computer Science and Information Technology at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad. His key tenures include Directing Staff at DSSC, Wellington, and instructor at Nuclear Biological Chemical Defence (NBCD) School.