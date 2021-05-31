INS Shivaji conducts defence training camp at Lonavala campus amid Covid

The camp activities included an Approach Route March of 10 kilometers to the campsite, an 8.4 kilometer run and various group games. (Express Photo)

The Covid pandemic has prompted the defence training institutions across the country to adapt to the new normal and continue with the rigorous training activities which are a part of their training curricula. One such arduous training camp of the Lonavala-based INS Shivaji, an Indian Navy premier technical training institute, recently concluded within its campus with all Covid appropriate measures in place. Here are the details and images from Camp Joshila.

The trainees from the Merged Artificer Apprentice Course (MAAC) at INS Shivaji Lonavala participated in ‘Camp Joshila’ as part of their outdoor training, from May 28 to 30. The camp, which is otherwise conducted in the Sahyadri ranges in the vicinity of the campus, was conducted inside the campus due to the pandemic.

The camp aimed to develop team spirit among the participants, including the trainees from friendly foreign countries, develop leadership qualities and self-reliance, officials said.

A total of 163 personnel took part in the camp, which included 135 Indian trainees, seven foreign trainees, 18 Assistant Divisional Officers from Marine Engineering Specialisation Course and three sailors from the Training Team. Camp Joshila was held in outdoor settings and the cohort group had taken all precautionary measures against the pandemic.

The camp activities included an Approach Route March of 10 km to the campsite, an 8.4 km run, tent pitching, air rifle shooting, stripping and assembling of 5.56 mm INSAS, and various group games.

An event named ‘Hands-on Skill Marathon’ was conducted wherein real-time live scenarios as expected on board ships were simulated, and trainees had to carry out repair and maintenance on Engine Room Machinery in a limited time akin to how they would be challenged at sea.

The Camp culminated with a final run back from the camp site to trainee block covering a total distance of 14 km. The ‘Korigad’ Division emerged as the champions of Camp Joshila. Trainee Amit Gurjar was adjudged as the ‘Best Trainee of the Camp.’ Trainees Shoaib Akhtar and George Appiah from Ghana Navy were adjudged as the ‘Most Spirited Trainees’ of the camp.