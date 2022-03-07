INS Shivaji gets astroturf hockey field, hybrid training complex in Lonavala

INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute in Maharashtra’s Lonavala, added three more facilities to its infrastructure, including an astroturf hockey field and a hybrid training complex. Southern Naval Commander Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi was present for the series of inaugurations held on March 5.

The international hockey federation (FIH)-certified hockey field was inaugurated by Indian hockey icon Dhanraj Pillay and Navy veteran Avtar Singh, who is known for his contribution to Indian Hockey as coach to many national and international players. An inaugural match was played between Indian Navy and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) teams featuring several current and former Olympians.

A station complex that houses multiple stores and offices under a single roof was inaugurated by Narayan Attimarad, Shaurya Chakra awardee Naval veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and alumni of INS Shivaji.

A multidisciplinary hybrid training complex called Deeksha was inaugurated by Dr VP Singh, a senior scientist and principal of erstwhile Naval College of Engineering. “Addition of these facilities reiterates the INS Shivaji’s constant efforts towards development of world-class facilities for enhancing the training value and overall personality development of Indian and international trainees.” said a press statement issued through Defence PRO, Pune.