From Innova Hycross to Verna, PMC to spend Rs 6.8 crore to purchase SUVs, Sedans for new office-bearers

With Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s newly elected body and office-bearers comes new cars for official purpose, including premium SUVs, for the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor along with the chairpersons of various committees who are yet to be elected. The Pune civic body has decided to purchase 28 vehicles for the elected representatives who would be holding various chairs in the civic body.

In a proposal approved by the civic standing committee, the municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has decided to purchase two vehicles each for the Mayor and Standing Committee chairperson, one vehicle each for Deputy Mayor, Leader of Opposition, Leader of House, Chairpersons of various committees including Legal, Women and Child Welfare, Sports, City Improvement and Biodiversity. Also, 15 vehicles, one each for 15 ward committees.

There are a total 1,259 vehicles owned by PMC but there are only 127 vehicles in the cars and jeep category. Of the 127, there are 44 jeeps and 83 cars which include 27 Ambassador cars. “There is a need for 230 vehicles for everyday use in PMC. The civic elections have recently taken place and it is necessary to provide official vehicles to the new office-bearers for which 28 cars are must but they are not available with the civic body at present. Thus, the new vehicles have to be purchased,” the civic chief said.

He said the Mayor has to provide premium SUVs and Sedans for all the office-bearers including mayor and chairperson of various civic committees.

There is a cost limit set by the state government for the purchase of vehicles for civic office-bearers and officers. Accordingly, the Mayor will purchase an Innova Hycross Hybrid for Rs 28.90 lakh and a Verna for Rs 15.92 lakh. The chairperson of the Standing Committee will be provided with Rs 17.72 lakh Victoris model SUV and Rs 15.92 lakh Verna car.

For the Deputy Mayor and Leader of House, Rs 15.92 lakh worth Verna car each will be purchased while the Leader of Opposition will have a Rs 17.72 lakh Victoris. The PMC would also purchase Grand Vitara at a cost of Rs 16.56 lakh each for the chairpersons of Legal, Women and Child Welfare, Sports, Biodiversity, Name and the 15 ward committees. The chairperson of City Improvement Committee will be given Rs 17.72 lakh worth Victoris. The proposal stated that Innova Hycross is being purchased as it is from the premium SUV category and all other vehicles, Grand Vitara, Verana and Victoris, are in Sedan category.

“The total expenditure for purchasing the vehicles is Rs 6.8 crore but the budgetary provision is only Rs 1.5 crore in the financial year which means additional Rs 5.3 crore need to made available,” he said, adding the PMC was to spend Rs 8 crore for purchase of Hazmat vehicle for the fire department but would be able to spend only Rs 2.7 crore so the remaining funds can be used to purchase the cars for office bearers and one municipal commissioner as well as three additional municipal commissioners.

Story continues below this ad

Within the state government rules, the PMC has decided to purchase a premium SUV – Seven Seater Innova Hycross one for Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and three additional Municipal Commissioners.

The municipal commissioner said it is recommended to purchase vehicles of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motors India Ltd as its models are of good standards and have good after sale services.

The civic body has purchased vehicles manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and their after service is satisfactory so the vehicles can be bought from them as well.