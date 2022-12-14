Ink attack on Chandrakant Patil: Police drop attempt to murder charge, revoke suspension of 10 cops

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD police said they are dropping the attempt to murder charges invoked against the three persons who were arrested for the ink attack on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil. Police have also revoked the suspension of 10 policemen against whom action was taken for dereliction of duty in providing the security cover to the minister.

Pimpri Chinchwad police had invoked attempt to murder charges under Section 307 of IPC among other sections against three persons following the incident in which ink was thrown on Patil in Chinchwad on December 10. The attack on Patil had come a day after a statement he had made in Paithan town of Aurangabad district, which has stirred a controversy.

After the attack, the police had arrested Manoj Bhaskar Gharbade (34), a convener member of Samata Sainik Dal and Dhananjay Bhausaheb Ijgaj (29), a member of Samata Sainik Dal and Vijay Dharma Ovhal (40), secretary with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Samata Sainik Dal is an organisation founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1924 and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago.

“We had sent the samples of the ink thrown at the minister for forensic analysis. The preliminary reports of the analysis have been obtained. Based on this we have decided to drop Section 307 of IPC from the case. We will invoke another provision based on the further probe in the case,” said police commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ankush Shinde. Along with Section 307 of IPC, the police had invoked sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

After the attack, three police officers and seven constables who were deployed for the security at the place where in the incident took place were suspended for dereliction of duty in providing security cover to Patil. Shinde said, “Following the inquiry against the 10 cops and based on the preliminary findings, the suspension has been revoked. The nature of action against them is yet to be decided.”

Meanwhile, the transfer of two senior inspectors in the case is yet to be reversed, officials said.

Speaking at an event on an educational campus in Paithan, Patil said on December 9, “Who started establishing schools in the county? Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil did, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar did, Mahatma Jyotiro Phule did. So when all these people started schools, the government did not give them grants. They went to people and begged for money saying — we are starting schools, give us money. There were people who donated money to the tune of Rs 10 at the time. These days there are people who donate to the tune of Rs 10 crores…for example there are CSR funds.”