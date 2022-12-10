scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Ink attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil over remark on Ambedkar, Phule

The BJP leader said that B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had started schools without depending on government aid but by 'going to people and begging' for money.

Police have detained the ink throwers, who were said to have been agitated by a statement that Patil made in Paithan near Aurangabad. (Screengrab/ Express video)

Three unidentified people threw ink at BJP leader and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday evening when he was stepping out of a party leader’s home in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police have detained the ink throwers, who were said to have been agitated by a statement that Patil made in Paithan near Aurangabad.

Speaking at an event on an educational campus, Patil said on Friday, “Those who started schools, Ambedkar, Phule… they did not depend on government aid. They started schools by going to people and begging by saying ‘I am starting a school, please give me money’.”

After his words were taken as an insult to these leaders, Patil clarified that he meant the schools were established by these leaders out of public money received through donations. “What I meant was begging for funds is akin to the present-day concepts of corporate social responsibility, donations or crowdfunding,” he said.

The ink attack evoked strong reactions from the BJP, with party leader Ram Kadam saying, “Workers from Opposition parties have done a cowardly assault on Chandrakant Patil. What he said was deliberately distorted, and a fake narrative was spun out of his statement. He has said nothing objectionable and has also clarified his position. Still he was assaulted. BJP workers are capable enough to respond to such attacks.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh

The ink throwers were apprehended by police promptly. They continued to shout slogans against Patil and in favour of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule while being taken away.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 08:22:41 pm
Next Story

In BJP Gujarat domination, 74% candidates lost deposit, 42 of Cong, 128 of AAP

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close