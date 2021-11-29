Maharashtra: One injured as stones pelted at two ‘Shivshahi’ buses in Katraj Ghat

Unidentified persons pelted stones on Shivshahi buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MRTSC) in Katraj Ghat recently. Two ‘Shivshahi’ buses from Swargate to Sangli route were damaged while a passenger in one of the buses sustained injuries.

Ganesh Heganna (28), a bus driver and resident of Kolhapur, lodged the FIR in this case at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Sunday.

According to the press release issued Monday, Heganna was driving a ‘Shivshahi’ bus to Sangli from Swargate on Saturday at 8.30 pm, when unidentified persons pelted stones on the bus, breaking its glass windows. A bus passenger, Tejas Shinde (24), sustained injuries in the incident.

Another bus going to Sangli from Swargate was also pelted with stones in Katraj Ghat. Police have booked unidentified persons under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code.