Injured leopard attacks man trying to click picture

A 35-year-old man was injured when he tried to take a photo of an injured leopard in Junnar taluka of Pune district recently. Forest officials said the leopard was rescued after the incident.

As per the information given by officials from Junnar Forest Division, the incident took place in the morning of December 21 near Pimpalgaon village in Junnar. The injured person, Bharat Pardhi, has sustained an injury on his leg.

Deputy Conservator of Forests for Junnar Division, Amol Satpute said, “The leopard had got injured possibly after being hit by a vehicle and had gone near a water stream. When some locals got to know about the presence of the leopard, they went close to it and were trying to take photos or videos. Because of its natural instincts, anticipating danger, the leopard charged onto those people and they started running helter-skelter. One of them fell down as he stumbled on a rock. He was attacked by the leopard on the leg.”

Satpute said a team from the forest department was deployed and the injured person was admitted to a local hospital. “We have rescued the leopard. The injured person is out of danger” he added.

The injured leopard has been admitted to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.