scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Injured leopard attacks man trying to click picture

As per the information given by officials from Junnar Forest Division, the incident took place in the morning of December 21 near Pimpalgaon village in Junnar. The injured person, Bharat Pardhi, has sustained an injury on his leg.

pune Leopard attacks, junnar leopard attack, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairs The injured leopard has been admitted to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 35-year-old man was injured when he tried to take a photo of an injured leopard in Junnar taluka of Pune district recently. Forest officials said the leopard was rescued after the incident.

As per the information given by officials from Junnar Forest Division, the incident took place in the morning of December 21 near Pimpalgaon village in Junnar. The injured person, Bharat Pardhi, has sustained an injury on his leg.

Deputy Conservator of Forests for Junnar Division, Amol Satpute said, “The leopard had got injured possibly after being hit by a vehicle and had gone near a water stream. When some locals got to know about the presence of the leopard, they went close to it and were trying to take photos or videos. Because of its natural instincts, anticipating danger, the leopard charged onto those people and they started running helter-skelter. One of them fell down as he stumbled on a rock. He was attacked by the leopard on the leg.”

Satpute said a team from the forest department was deployed and the injured person was admitted to a local hospital. “We have rescued the leopard. The injured person is out of danger” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
More from Pune

The injured leopard has been admitted to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 02:55:29 am
Next Story

BJP submits memorandum against move to shut institutions in Himachal

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close