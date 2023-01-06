Injured in road accident, BJP MLA Gore discharged from hospital

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, who was undergoing treatment at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic after he suffered injuries in the chest, was discharged on Thursday.

Gore was injured after a SUV he and three others were travelling in fell from a bridge and plunged into a ditch on the Pune-Pandharpur Highway near Malthan. While returning home in Nagpur’s Satara district, the driver of his car lost control and the accident took place, said police. Dr Kapil Zirpe, head of department (HoD) of Neuro Trauma unit at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “The ditch where the SUV fell was at least 30-ft-deep, and therefore, the MLA suffered chest fractures. He was admitted at the hospital a week ago with chest trauma and chest ankle fracture… However, he has been responding well to the treatment over the time, beyond medication. Physiotherapy has helped Mr Gore gain functional independence quite quickly,” added Dr Zirpe, who is treating the BJP MLA.

Gore on Thursday said in a statement, “…I’m recovering much faster than expected. I’m thankful… for the utmost care.”