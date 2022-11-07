scorecardresearch
At least 12 injured after bus hits container on Katraj viaduct, followed by pile-up of six vehicles

As per the information given by the official from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, the accident took place around 8 pm when a bus operated by a private company rammed into a container truck on Katraj viaduct, which has a sharp turn.

Several incidents of multiple vehicle pile-ups have been reported in the area in the recent past.(Express photo)

At least 12 persons sustained injuries in an accident in which a bus initially rammed into a container on Katraj viaduct on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune followed by a pile-up of at least six vehicles.

“The private bus rammed into the container truck from behind. At least 12 persons on the bus were injured. Because of this accident, a pile-up was reported with at least five to six vehicles ramming into one another. The injured persons from the bus have been shifted to a nearby private hospital,” said senior inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Deputy commissioner of police Sagar Patil said: “After the accident, the teams and officials from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to the hospital. Teams have been deployed for traffic management and one lane has been opened for traffic after the accident.” Officials said for a brief period after the accident, a traffic jam was reported in the area.

Several incidents of multiple vehicle pile-ups have been reported in the area in the recent past. Most of these accidents involved both heavy and light vehicles and also bikes with some of the accidents reporting fatalities too.

Five persons were injured after a bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) hit at least eight vehicles following a suspected brake failure near Pashan Sus area on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on October 16.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 10:04:04 pm
