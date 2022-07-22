Initiative to donate hair for cancer patients eyes Guinness record

July 22, 2022 7:03:06 pm
After two consecutive years of online events, Hair for Hope India – a campaign that has inspired more than 10,000 hair donations – will host the event in a hybrid format this year.
A brainchild of breast cancer survivor Premi Mathew, the third global Cut-A-Thon event will be held on July 24, Sunday, in which participants can donate hair for cancer patients at 25 locations in the country. This year, the event is also looking to set a Guinness book record – of inspiring the maximum number of people to donate their hair.
Launched in 2013, the event was last held in June 2021 which saw as many as 120 people worldwide participate in the event live on Zoom to create awareness about hair donation. Among highlights of the events was actor and model Milind Soman cutting his first ponytail at Lonavala.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Mathew said, “Hundreds will donate their hair directly to cancer patients at special events at 25 locations in India. We already have 250 registrations. All cancer patients are requested to send a WhatsApp message on 91-77360 38287 to apply for five ponytails each. They can give the same to a wig maker who will make customised wigs for them.”
Sharing more details about the event, she said that anyone with 12 inches of hair can join it from anywhere in the world. “We have already held two global Cut-A-Thons last year with participants from countries like New York and Singapore. This year, we are planning both offline and online events since we can now have gatherings (due to easing of Covid restrictions),” Mathew said.
Teams from Nagaland to Maharashtra and Kerala to Delhi have already signed up for the event, she added.
Talking about the participants of the event, Mathew said, “Our special donor is a three-year-old boy who will be donating his hair. A 10-year-old school boy from Haryana will also be donating at the event. Three other young boys from different states have signed up to go bald.”
A native of Kochi, Mathew was detected with breast cancer 11 years ago. “Not just hair donation, we need to also spread the awareness that early detection can save lives,” said Mathew, who leads the “Protect your mom” breast cancer awareness campaign involving school and college students.
