scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Initiative to donate hair for cancer patients eyes Guinness record

Teams from Nagaland to Maharashtra and Kerala to Delhi have already signed up for the event, she added.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
July 22, 2022 7:03:06 pm
hair donation, indian expressMathew said, “Hundreds will donate their hair directly to cancer patients at special events at 25 locations in India. We already have 250 registrations. (Representational File Photo)

After two consecutive years of online events, Hair for Hope India – a campaign that has inspired more than 10,000 hair donations – will host the event in a hybrid format this year.

A brainchild of breast cancer survivor Premi Mathew, the third global Cut-A-Thon event will be held on July 24, Sunday, in which participants can donate hair for cancer patients at 25 locations in the country. This year, the event is also looking to set a Guinness book record – of inspiring the maximum number of people to donate their hair.

Launched in 2013, the event was last held in June 2021 which saw as many as 120 people worldwide participate in the event live on Zoom to create awareness about hair donation. Among highlights of the events was actor and model Milind Soman cutting his first ponytail at Lonavala.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Mathew said, “Hundreds will donate their hair directly to cancer patients at special events at 25 locations in India. We already have 250 registrations. All cancer patients are requested to send a WhatsApp message on 91-77360 38287 to apply for five ponytails each. They can give the same to a wig maker who will make customised wigs for them.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phonePremium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Sharing more details about the event, she said that anyone with 12 inches of hair can join it from anywhere in the world. “We have already held two global Cut-A-Thons last year with participants from countries like New York and Singapore. This year, we are planning both offline and online events since we can now have gatherings (due to easing of Covid restrictions),” Mathew said.

Teams from Nagaland to Maharashtra and Kerala to Delhi have already signed up for the event, she added.

Talking about the participants of the event, Mathew said, “Our special donor is a three-year-old boy who will be donating his hair. A 10-year-old school boy from Haryana will also be donating at the event. Three other young boys from different states have signed up to go bald.”

A native of Kochi, Mathew was detected with breast cancer 11 years ago. “Not just hair donation, we need to also spread the awareness that early detection can save lives,” said Mathew, who leads the “Protect your mom” breast cancer awareness campaign involving school and college students.

More from Pune

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
West Indies win toss, opt to field
1st ODI LIVE

West Indies win toss, opt to field

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Amravati chemist killing

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement