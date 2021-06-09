Initiative launched to provide home care support to asymptomatic Covid patients or those with mild symptoms

Piramal Foundation will support district administrations in the training of NGOs and volunteers. (File)

NITI Aayog and Piramal Foundation on Tuesday launched ‘Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyan’ in 112 aspirational districts to assist the administration in providing home care support to Covid-19 patients, who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Piramal Group chairperson Ajay Piramal told The Indian Express, in an online conversation, that this campaign was under a special initiative – Aspirational Districts Collaborative – in which local leaders, civil societies and volunteers will work with the district administrations to address emerging issues across key focus areas.

The campaign will be led by district magistrates in partnership with over 1,000 local NGOs that will enlist and train over one lakh volunteers to connect with patients through inbound/outbound calls. Piramal Foundation will support district administrations in the training of NGOs and volunteers.

The NGOs will mobilise local volunteers to provide home-care support to those affected, based on guidelines by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each by educating caretakers to follow Covid protocols, provide psycho-social support and timely updates about patients to the administration. ENS

