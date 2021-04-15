Infrastructure Watch: Pune’s riverfront facelift project gets SPV boost

After pushing for implementation of pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river that cuts across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) beautification plan of the riverside on the lines of Godavari is likely to speed up with the state government according the status of `Special Purpose Vehicle’ to the ambitious project worth Rs 2,168 crore.

“The river beautification project would speed up as the state government has now given it the status of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The PMC had requested the state government one and half years ago to declare the project as SPV,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He said the project would add to the beauty of the city and at the same time help in environment-friendly development of the riverbed while improving public health. The PMC has already carried out a geo-technical investigation report, hydrology and hydraulics report, area assessment, environment impact assessment and concept masterplan for the project.

The project will be implemented in phases and pilot stretches would be developed first. It envisages developing 9.2 km of riverbed that includes both sides of the river — from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden, 7.1 km, including both sides of riverbed from Mundhwa to Kharadi; and 8.5 km, including both sides of riverbed from Aundh to Baner.

As per the tentative plan, the project would beautify the 44-km of river stretch passing through the civic limits that includes continuous access with pathways for walking and cycling, 16 new boating facilities, doubling the ghats to 40, and increase the number of eateries.

The Ahmedabad -based HPC Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd and city based Center for Development Studies and Activities prepared the tentative draft plan of the project. It covers both sides of 44-km of river stretch passing through the city which includes the 22.2 km Mula, 10.4 km Mutha and 11.8 km Mula-Mula river.

The plan’s objectives of keeping the river clean and making it pollution free, reducing risk of flooding, creating a continuous public realm along the river, retaining water, improving the city’s access to the riverfront and integrating heritage structures, current activities, parks and gardens.

It proposes 36 visarjan tanks for ganesh immersion as against the existing 16. It has proposed doubling the strength of ghats from 20 to 40 alongside the river. There are 53 access points existing for the river while 240 more access points are proposed.

The project plan further includes constructing a barrage near Garware bridge on Mutha river. The boating facilities will be available at two locations at COEP boating club and near Mula-Pawana sangam while the plan includes 16 new locations to be developed for boating facilities.

The plan proposes redevelopment of 82.45 hectare of garden alongside the river, 18 temples,18 crematorium and burial grounds, increasing the eateries from 5 to 11.

The Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha river passes through Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Kirkee Cantonment Board. The land belongs to the revenue department and the irrigation department of the state government. The SPV will, therefore, have representation of all the concerned authorities as it would help in speeding up the project.