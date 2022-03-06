Infrastructure projects are getting completed on time during BJP rule, says Modi

Stating that slow implementation made infrastructure projects outdated by the time of their completion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the construction of Pune Metro had proved that projects could be completed on time and that the BJP-led central government was committed to completing development work on time.

“I had laid the foundation stone for Pune Metro, and am now inaugurating the mega infrastructure project. Earlier, foundation stones used to be laid for infrastructure projects but no one knew when they would get inaugurated,” Modi said in Pune.

The prime minister inaugurated a 12-km stretch of the railway system and the RK Laxman Art Gallery as well as laid foundation stones for a riverfront development project and a Rs 1,100-crore project for the Mula Mutha river. An e-bus depot of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd in suburban Baner and e-buses funded by the Union government were also inaugurated.

“The event is important also because it proves that the development works can be completed on time,” Modi said while congratulating the mayors of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations.

He said speed and scale were important for development but for decades there had been a lacklustre approach, which affected the country’s growth. “We need to focus on speed as well as scale. Thus we have prepared the PM Gati Shakti national plan to resolve issues that delay projects. The lack of coordination in various departments delays infrastructure projects. By the time projects get completed, they become outdated,” Modi said, adding that integrated focus would reduce people’s problems and save the nation’s wealth.

Earlier, Modi travelled in Pune Metro from the Garware College station to the Anandnagar station on Paud Road along with disabled children and students from government schools, with whom he interacted during the trip. He had bought a ticket through online banking for it.

The prime minister praised BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for starting the Pune Metro project during his tenure as chief minister.

Considering that urbanisation is rapid in the country, with more than 60 crore of the population expected to be living in cities by 2030, Modi said the only way to address problems of commuting was mass transportation. “Thus the Union government is working on mass transportation with a focus on metro connectivity. There was a metro rail network only in Delhi till 2014, and planning was done in other cities. Today more than two dozen cities have operational metros or will start them soon.”

“On this occasion, I urge citizens of Pune and other cities to use it. You should now make it a habit to travel by Pune Metro. The more you travel by it the more you will help your city.”

The prime minister also said future cities needed to have green transport options such as electric buses, cars and bikes. There should be smart mobility in cities along with integrated command and control centres. Every city should focus on energy efficiency and have the best of technology to tackle issues like solid waste management and sewage disposal, he added.

“We are also focusing on the cleanliness of cities. Pune is also earning a reputation for green fuel. Ethanol and biofuel are being focused on, and the city has many such facilities coming up that blend biofuel. It is going to benefit sugarcane farmers,” Modi said.

The river beautification project will help tackle floods and pollution, Modi said, “Rivers will become lively and please citizens. I also urge the citizens to celebrate a river festival every year. The entire city should celebrate the festival to raise awareness and then only will we realize the importance of rivers and every drop of water,” the prime minister said.

The event was also attended by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union minister Ramadas Athawale, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis and BJP leader Praveen Darekar. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped it citing ill health.