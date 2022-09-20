Infra work on hold, district rural bodies say using own funds

TWO-and-a-half months after the Chief Minister stayed the Rs 875 crore district development plan, there is still no sign of the plan getting a green signal as the government has still not appointed the District Guardian Minister. As a result, all the infrastructure work in rural areas of Pune district have almost come to a standstill though Pune Zilla Parishad claimed that they are undertaking some works from their own funds.

Shinde, who took charge in June, had stayed the plans of the District Planning and Development Committees across the state. The plans were stayed till the appointment of the District Guardian Ministers.

“The CM had stayed the district development plan as there was uneven distribution of funds. For instance, in Pune district, Baramati received Rs 270 crore funds while Pune got Rs 12 crore. Similarly, for the development works in pilgrim centre of Jejuri, only Rs 60 lakh was sanctioned. I had brought this imbalance to the notice of the Chief Minister who had then stayed the plan,” Vijay Shivtare, former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandare, told this newspaper. Shivtare has joined the Shinde group of Shiv Sena. Shivtare said as per his information, the district development plan is being reworked. “The government is reworking the plan. All the areas and different talukas of Pune district will get equal funds. There will be no discrimination of any sort,” he said, adding the government is also likely to appoint the District Guardian Ministers soon,” he said.

Dilip Mohite-Patil, NCP MLA from Alandi-Khed, said, “As the Rs 875 crore plan has been put on hold, several infrastructure works in my constituency are on a standstill. Due to the heavy rain, most of the roads have suffered damage. If the road works have to be started in first week November, then the tendering process should start immediately. But how can the tendering process be undertaken when there is no District Guardian Minister? It seems like people in rural areas will have to put up with tattered during Diwali.”

Shivtare said the MVA during its regime had given more funds to constituencies represented by NCP MLAs.