Infra Watch: PMC cancels Y-shaped flyover proposed at Marketyard; free WiFi connectivity for 581 villages

Following opposition from traders at Gultekdi Marketyard, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has scrapped its plan to construct a Y-shaped flyover near Marketyard.

The plan was prepared two years ago and had an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The traders at the Marketyard and members of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) had strongly opposed the project claiming, in its present form, the flyover will lead to further congestion on the busy road, especially in the morning hours.

Traders had met BJP MLA from Parvati, Madhuri Misal, as well as other politicians from the area and demanded that the landing of the flyover wing in front of the entry of APMC Marketyard should be shifted to Gangadham Chowk.

Misal had discussed the issue with the PMC Commissioner recently. The PMC has finally decided to cancel the tender. Officials said that they may rework the project as demanded by the locals and propose it to the authorities.

Free WiFi connectivity in 581 Pune villages

581 Gram Panchayats in Pune District will soon get free WiFi under BharatNet mission of the Central Government.

Implemented by Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. (BBNL), BharatNet is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by the Government of India under the Companies Act, 1956.

As per officials at Pune Zilla Parishad, apart from Gram Panchayat offices in 581 revenue villages, other public offices such as Post-Offices, Fair Price Shops, Primary Schools, Police Stations or Chowkis, Public Health Centres , Anganwadis and Talathi offices will get the free WiFi facility.

Earlier, fibre optic lines have been laid for broadband connectivity in 862 villages in the district. “The work has slowed down in 122 villages owing to other infrastructural works such as construction of roads and water tanks and gas pipelines,” said Sandip Kohinkar, Deputy CEO, Pune ZP.

Machine to remove rubber deposits on Pune airport runway

Pune Airport has acquired an ultra-modern machine that uses water-blasting technology to remove rubber deposits that get accumulated on the runway surface, owing to contact with the aircraft tyres.

The rubber deposits lead to smoothening of the runway surface which, beyond a limit, may may lead to skidding of the aircraft.

Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said, “The weight of a medium-size aircraft is about 90,000 kgs. With every landing, the tyres of the aircraft hit the runway and leave a few grams of the black rubber behind. With every landing, this rubber deposit accumulates and the runway surface becomes smoother and smoother. Beyond a critical limit the smooth runway surface becomes hazardous and the landing aircraft may skid or slip with disastrous consequences. Hence it’s very important to remove the rubber deposits.”