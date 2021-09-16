Infra Watch: Fix floodline for rivers passing through newly merged 23 villages, PMC tells PMRDA

Pulled up several times by the court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) over failure to protect the area coming within floodline of Mutha river and Ramnadi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to fix the floodline for the rivers passing through the newly merged 23 villages in the civic jurisdiction and declare Ramnadi as a water body.

The last date for filing suggestions and objections on the draft Development Plan (DP) for the metropolitan region was on September 15 after an extension was given on August 31. The PMRDA has received around 40,000 suggestions and objections, including those from PMC.

As per the PMRDA, the metropolitan region is spread over 6,914.26 square kilometres and the development of projects proposed in the plan would cost Rs 75,000 crore. It is the largest metropolitan area in the state and the third-largest in the country after Banglore and Hyderabad. As per the 2011 census, the population of PMRDA is 17.11 lakh and it is estimated to grow up to 53.70 lakh by 2041.

Read | State gives 15 more days to file suggestions and objections for draft DP of Pune metro region

The draft development plan is for the area of 814 villages including the 23 villages recently merged in PMC limits. “A total of 28 suggestions and objections have been filed with the PMRDA for 23 villages included in PMC. The main suggestion is to mark the floodlines for the stretch of Mutha river and Ramnadi that flow through the 23 villages,” said a PMC officer.

The court had directed the PMC to fix the floodlines due to the illegal construction and encroachment taking place in and around the rivers, said the officer.

The PMC has also suggested that regions alongside nallah (canal) in residential areas should be reserved as nallah gardens and Ramnadi declared as a water body. The civic administration has also urged the PMRDA to increase the number of amenity spaces in the 23 villages.

The metropolitan region is proposed to have 59 public housing projects, 26 town planning schemes, eight biodiversity parks, 16 public parks along with a few satellite townships to implement the concept of walk to work. There will be 30 fire stations in the metropolitan region.

For better connectivity, the PMRDA has proposed two ring roads, high-speed railway, crescent railway and 10 metro rail routes. Also, there will be 13 multimodal hubs, seven treatment centres for accident victims, four regional centres, 15 civic facilitation centres and 12 logistic centres.

The PMRDA has proposed five tourist destinations, five mega educational centres, two medical research centres, an agriculture processing Research and development centre, a sports university, eight rural strengthening centres, two industrial research and training centres and four agriculture produce marketing committees (APMC) for encouraging economic activities.