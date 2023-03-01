Industry seeks Centre’s intervention to arrest fall in prices of edible oil

A year since edible oil prices pinched consumers hard, it is now the turn of the farmers to complain about prices – albeit of them being too low. The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEAI) has, therefore, asked the Centre to take steps to prevent the trading of mustard seeds below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

SEAI president Ajay Jhunjhunwala Tuesday wrote to Sunil Chopra, secretary (food and distribution), and commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal, highlighting the issue of the distress sale of mustard seeds. Jhunjhunwala pointed out that the price of mustard seed – a major rabi crop in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – has dropped below the MSP of Rs 5,450/quintal. Arrivals are increasing every day and further reduction of prices, he said, was not impossible. Without government procurement, Jhunjhunwala said the price correction would not be possible.

This letter comes almost a year after edible oil prices had become a major concern given their constant escalation. The high price of crude oil and the Ukraine crisis had resulted in edible oil prices touching almost Rs 200/litre in retail markets.

On February 28, 2022, a litre of palm oil traded at Rs 139.19 which has now corrected to Rs 112.75. Similarly, soya oil (Rs 151.35 to Rs 145.80/litre) and vanaspati (Rs 144.03 to Rs 135.81/litre) have seen a reduction in prices. Only sunflower (Rs 156.66 to Rs 157.51) and groundnut (Rs 175.08 to Rs 189.40) have bucked the trend of falling prices. Experts said the non-correction of the prices of sunflower oil was owing to the war in Ukraine. Other edible oil prices have corrected in view of better availability as well as softening crude prices.

It might be recalled that the government has reduced the duty and cess on edible oils to ensure better availability. This has allowed for ‘free’ imports, which Jhunjhunwala has now blamed for the drop in the price of mustard seed. ‘Free’ import of palm oil, Jhunjhunwala said was the reason for the collapse of mustard seed prices in the domestic market. Also, imports have put the domestic refinery industry under stress. In order to correct the situation, Jhunjhunwala has proposed the imposition of a 20 per cent import duty on palm oil.