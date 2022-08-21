scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Industry link key to keeping startups sustainable, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Dr Singh was speaking at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) on the last day of his two-day visit to Pune.

According to Ashish Lele, director of the CSIR, the 2020-2030 decade is crucial for the world given then serious problems like energy and climate change staring at humanity.(File)

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said in Pune Sunday that industry partnership will be key in keeping startups sustainable in the coming years.

He was speaking at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) on the last day of his two-day visit to the city. On the occasion, he inaugurated the Bisphenol-A pilot plant which is expected to give impetus to the production of engineering plastics.

The Union government launched the Startup India movement in 2015 and the policy for the same was drafted and released in 2016.

“From the time when very few knew about it, the startup ecosystem in India has now matured. In six years, there are over 75,000 startups in the country. There are even startups, some 60 in number, working on developing technology for India’s space sector, which was one of the most forbidden sectors of Indian science until recently,” said Dr Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

This ecosystem, Dr Singh, who is also the vice-president of the CSIR, said now needs to be made sustainable for which the academia and research institutions need to partner and link each stage with the industry.

He nudged the scientific community for their unchanged mindset and reservation towards the startup culture. “The mindset of the scientists at CSIR and the stakeholders has not changed, which is still as like doing a ‘government job’,” Singh said.

Pune being Maharashtra’s cultural capital, Dr Singh urged the NCL to take lead and open its doors to visitors and showcase its research. ” The NCL is doing good research, why not lead other labs by opening doors for tourists and visitors?” he said.

Advertisement

According to Ashish Lele, director of the CSIR, the 2020-2030 decade is crucial for the world given then serious problems like energy and climate change staring at humanity.

“2020-2030 will be an important decade to link industry and startups in order to make science and technology viable. The world has limited time and needs to act with agility and align itself to address these problems,” said Lele, who enlisted some of the NCL’s futuristic projects, including green hydrogen, fuel cell and its plans toward creating a circular economy.

Dr Singh interacted with young researchers and faculty at the NCL on the occasion.

More from Pune
Advertisement

“One of the best fillips for science and technology will come when it is linked with our livelihoods. We are in the integrated phase of working wherein the role of the industry will be bigger for keeping the startups sustainable,” Dr Singh said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 05:22:34 pm
Next Story

Body of missing youth found in water tank in Gujarat’s Kutch, search on for roommate

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

4

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”

5

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Featured Stories

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Express Opinion

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi
Noida

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Express Opinion

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement