Industry hopeful of normal cotton exports this season

Cotton ginners are hopeful that notwithstanding the present slump, India will be able to export at least 40 lakh bales each of 170 kg of cotton in the current season. Ginners believe that in case the trade slump caused by the spread of coronavirus in China ceases, the export could be more than 45 lakh bales. Meanwhile, raw cotton from India is expected to find favour in the international markets as the produce is around 5 to 7 per cent lower than the international prices.

Estimates by the Cotton Association of India (CAI), the industry body that represents the cotton value chain, have shown that till January 31, 192.89 lakh bales have arrived in markets, which industry sources say, is around 55 per cent of the produce.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under its Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations have procured 56 lakh bales while the country has seen 10 lakh bales of imports. Robust procurement by the CCI and a spike in prices of cotton seed has seen average traded prices of kapas (which contains 33-34 per cent lint, with the balance accounted for by seed) in the Rs 5,100-5,200 per quintal range in majority of the wholesale markets of the country.

Pradeep Jain, founder chairman of Khandesh Gin/Press Owners and Traders Develop-ment Association, said they are hopeful that around 40 lakh bales would be imported from the country. “Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia will be our main customers. In case the first phase of US-China trade deal gets signed, we are hopeful that the exports will be over 45 lakh bales,” he said.

Ginners from Khandesh — comprising Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts — are hopeful to export directly to Bangladesh. In this regard, a special team will be leaving for Bangladesh towards the end of February.

At present, the Indian cotton is trading around 5-7 per cent below the international cotlook, an index that has sparked hopes of exports. Jain added that Indian candy, which contains 356 kg of pressed cotton, is at present trading at Rs 38,000-39,000 as against Rs 40,000-41,000 per candy. However, weak demand has resulted in sluggish sales which has put question mark about the prices in the future.

While wholesale prices are hovering near the government declared MSP of Rs 5,550 per quintal, traders are wary of them falling once the quality of cotton arriving in the markets deteriorate. Post-March, many traders said, the produce from the second flush will arrive in the markets.

