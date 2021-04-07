Industries seek vaccination centres at their facilities

The department of industries is working in close connection with the district collectorate and divisional commissioner’s office to see if vaccination camps can be held in the industry premises. Sadashiv Survase, joint director, commissionerate of industries, confirmed that they are hoping for a positive response from authorities soon.

In its latest set of Covid-19 restrictions, the Maharashtra government on Monday stated that industries which are allowed to function should either get their employees vaccinated or get their employees tested every fortnight. Currently, vaccination is allowed only in government-recognised vaccination centers.

Industry bodies have consistently sought more relaxed norms for vaccination which would allow them to hold the camps in their premises. Many of the bigger industries have full-fledged medical facilities which, they say, can be used for vaccination centers. Survase said the matter has been raised at higher levels, and they expect a positive response soon.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said he would be asking the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioner of police in Chakan and Wakad to coordinate with local industries to hold vaccination camps in their areas.

The Pimpri Chinchwad unit of BJP has also decided to help in the ongoing vaccination drive and unveiled its plan for ‘corporate vaccination’. Party spokesperson Sanjay Patni said they have been getting calls from IT companies which want to hold vaccination drives in their premises. Patni said they have received 10-12 such requests. “If the vaccination drives are held in the company premises, it will be more streamlined and people would be able to avoid crowding at vaccination centres,” he said.

Under the latest sets of restrictions, industries have been allowed to function.