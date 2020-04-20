Industries asked to submit details of housing for staff in order to restart

The state government had allowed partial opening of industries in areas designated as ‘green’ and ‘orange’ – areas with relatively lower number of COVID-19 cases — from April 20. The state government had allowed partial opening of industries in areas designated as ‘green’ and ‘orange’ – areas with relatively lower number of COVID-19 cases — from April 20.

Industries in Pune have started a survey to understand their capacity to house workers. Permissions will be granted to companies that can accommodate its employees in their premises in view of the recent guidelines prohibiting regular transport of employees. With both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad being declared as containment zones, travel to and from these areas are effectively banned.

The state government had allowed partial opening of industries in areas designated as ‘green’ and ‘orange’ – areas with relatively lower number of COVID-19 cases — from April 20. To begin with, industries in rural areas will get priority provided they are able to run their operations following social distancing norms. Late on Sunday, the district collector had mandated that industries that can house their employees within their premises will be allowed to start operations.

In Pune district, industries located in Chakan, Talegaon and Ranjnagaon areas, will qualify to begin operations as they are located in the rural belt of the city. However, Sachin Landge, president of Tata Motors Employees’ Union, said more than 90 per cent of their workers stay in urban areas.

“There might be some employees who stay near the companies but a majority of the workers are in what is now declared as containment areas,” he said. Companies, he said, were drawing up plans on how to implement social distancing at production lines that will be communicated at a later date.

“However, none of the companies have started working,” he said.

Sadashiv Survase, joint director, Directorate of Industries, said they had started an online portal for the industries to share their existing facilities to house their employees.

“At this moment, companies that have such facilities will be allowed to work,” he said. This would be the first time that such an exercise is being undertaken in the region. Prashant Girbane, director general of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said the small and medium industries, which operate in relatively smaller areas, will face more challenges.

“Logistical challenges apart from operations and running the industry with social distancing norms in place will prove to be a challenge for all,” he said.

