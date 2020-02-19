Industrialist bludgeoned to death in Chakan, four arrested

The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court. (Representational Image) The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court. (Representational Image)

POLICE HAVE arrested four persons in connection with the murder of an industrialist in Chakan industrial area on Monday afternoon. The 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death outside his office, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harishchandra Kisanrao Dethe, a resident of Vishrantwadi. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Chakan police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil said the man had come to his industrial unit on Monday morning when five to six persons barged in and got into a heated argument with him. “They returned around 3 pm and started hurling stones at the industrial unit. When the man came out of his office, they caught hold of him and bludgeoned him to death,” she said.

The DCP said the wife of one of the attackers worked at the industrial unit. “Her husband got into an argument with Dethe. He was drunk in all likelihood,” she said.

Police said they were yet to reach a conclusion on the motive behind the murder. The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court.

