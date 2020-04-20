Industrial units outside PMC, PCMC areas to be partially open with in situ workforce

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray released a video message, announcing that the state would begin limited business activities in green and orange zones from Monday. (Representational Photo) Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray released a video message, announcing that the state would begin limited business activities in green and orange zones from Monday. (Representational Photo)

The PUNE district administration on Sunday decided to allow partial opening of industrial units located outside Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits, with the condition that only ‘in situ’ workforce will be used and that social distancing will be maintained during the operations. This effectively means that workers staying outside the industrial units will not be allowed to travel for work.

“All industrial units within PMC and PCMC areas, including Hinjewadi, will remain completely shut. There is no relaxation to them. In regards to those located in other industrial areas such as Chakan, Talegaon, Ranjangaon and other places in Pune Rural areas will be allowed to function with in situ workforce,” said Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector.

Ram said the lockdown will remain in the present form in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. However, officials said the lockdown will be made more stringent in the upcoming week, looking at the rising graph of cases and death in these areas.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray released a video message, announcing that the state would begin limited business activities in green and orange zones from Monday. He said though the borders of districts will be sealed, the production work in industries located in the green zone will be allowed. Green zones are areas where no coronavirus case has been reported. Orange zones are areas where less than 15 cases have been reported.

Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said the cases in rural parts are comparatively in check and hence allowing the manufacturing unit to function won’t be an issue.

“We have suggested to higher officials that all industries in major hubs such as Chakan, Talegaon, Ranjangaon can be and should be opened. The spread of coronavirus has been greatly contained in the rural parts of the district where these centres are based. The decision has to be taken by the district collector and the divisional commissioner,” said Prasad.

A meeting of MPs and some MLAs from the region was held via video conferencing, which saw participation from Pune MP Girish Bapat, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Maval MP Srirang Barne and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe apart from Pune ZP Chairman Nimala Pansare.

“Pune rural has 43 cases and just one death of the total 612 positive cases. All these have been achieved due to efforts by Asha workers, doctors, police who have done their responsibilities diligently,” said Prasad.

