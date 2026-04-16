Indore flautist suicide probe: Pune forensics team trying to unlock her phone

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Pune Rural police — who were probing the suspected suicide of a 25-year-old flautist from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who was found dead at a spiritual and cultural institute at Mulshi near Pune — have said that attempts were still being made to unlock her cell phone. Police earlier said that they were probing her cell phone communications and particular online payment transactions in the days prior to her death.
Renuka Harshwardhan Likhite (25), who hailed from Indore and was in her second year of a Master of Arts programme in Music (Flute) at a spiritual and cultural education institute located at Kolwan in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. Likhite was found dead in her hostel room on April 6. Police registered an accidental death report (ADR), which is a preliminary registration for any “unnatural death” including suicides, accidents, or suspicious deaths under other circuamstances. The ADR has been registered at Paud police station and an inquiry was underway.
An officer from Pune Rural police monitoring the probe said, “The forensics team is still trying to unlock the phone. There are multiple security features on the phone. We are specifically looking into the phone communications prior to her death. We are probing particular online payment transactions made by the deceased. We are also speaking to the family, fellow students and authorities at the institute.”
The incident had come to light after Likhite had not responded to calls from her family for two days and didn’t attend classes and other activities at the institute. Her family informed their relatives from Pune who came to the institute campus on April 6. Relatives and institute authorities found her dead in her room hanging from the window with a dupatta. Initial observations pointed to suicide. Primary findings of post mortem are consistent with suicide, police said. Police said that Likhite belonged to a family of musicians from Indore. She had performed with several senior artists including Hariprasad Chaurasia, police said.