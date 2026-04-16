Indore flautist suicide probe: Pune forensics team trying to unlock her phone

Pune Rural police — who were probing the suspected suicide of a 25-year-old flautist from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who was found dead at a spiritual and cultural institute at Mulshi near Pune — have said that attempts were still being made to unlock her cell phone. Police earlier said that they were probing her cell phone communications and particular online payment transactions in the days prior to her death.

Renuka Harshwardhan Likhite (25), who hailed from Indore and was in her second year of a Master of Arts programme in Music (Flute) at a spiritual and cultural education institute located at Kolwan in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. Likhite was found dead in her hostel room on April 6. Police registered an accidental death report (ADR), which is a preliminary registration for any “unnatural death” including suicides, accidents, or suspicious deaths under other circuamstances. The ADR has been registered at Paud police station and an inquiry was underway.