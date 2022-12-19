Indonesian tennis player Nugroho bags ITF singles title in Solapur

Indonesian tennis player Priska Madelyn Nugroho clinched the singles titles of the $25,000 Women’s ITF tournament on Sunday. The week-long intense tennis matches organised by Solapur District Lawn Tennis Association (SDLTA) and MSLTA under the auspices of the ITF and AITA were played at the MSLTA School of Tennis at the Divisional Sports Complex, Solapur.

In the duel which lasted an hour and five minutes, eighth-seeded Nugroho upset the third-seeded Anastasia Kulikova of Finland 6-4, 6-2.

The winners received prize money of $3935 (Rs 3,25,000) and 50 WTA points while the runners-up got $2107 (Rs 1,74,000) and 30 WTA points.