Indo-Maldives joint military exercise kicks off in Pune

The 10th edition of the Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise called ‘Exercise Ekuverin 2019’, started on Monday at the Aundh Military Station in Pune.

The 14-day joint exercise will be on till October 20, where armies of both countries will practice counter-terrorism drills.

The participating contingents, comprising 45 members each from both armies, marched in together at the Shivneri Drill Ground of Aundh Military Station. The parade was commanded by Major M S Negi, who is part of the Indian contingent.

The Maldivian contingent is being represented by marine troops of the Maldivian National Defence Force, while the Indian side is being represented by a battalion of the Mahar Regiment. The primary focus will be on sub-unit level drills, procedures and ability to operate jointly, Army officials said. “The joint exercise will bring out practical aspects and put in practice the validated drills and procedures through numerous situation-based discussion and tactical exercises to conduct joint counter-insurgency operations under the United Nations mandate,” read a press statement from the Indian Army.