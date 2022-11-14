Indo-Japan Business Council festival from Nov 18 to 20

THE INDO-JAPAN Business Council (IJBC) will organise a three-day festival ‘Konnichiwa Pune’ in the city from November 18 to 20. The festival seeks to promote exchange of trade, culture and education ties between India and Japan.

The event has been co-organised with the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai.

The festival, which will see participation of Indian and Japanese business leaders, educational institutes and cultural organisations and bring like-minded people from India and Japan together, said IJBC president Siddharth Deshmukh. As part of ‘Konnichiwa Pune’, the ‘Indo-Japan Business Conference’ will be held on November 18 at Hotel Sayaji on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway.

The conference will see business leaders, government agencies, consulate and intellectuals deliberate possibilities, changes and the future of Indo-Japan bilateral ties. An array of topics including India-Japan Diplomatic Relations and beyond, 15 years in India – Sushi and more, Doing Business between India and Japan, India-Japan collaboration to build robust chain supply for the world, building IT business in Japan, India-Japan collaboration on new energy sector and innovation entrepreneurship and start-up and investments, will be discussed, stated a press release.

Then, the Indo-Japan Education Conference will be held at the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture on Senapati Bapat Road, on November 19, which will focus on education opportunities in Japan. Toshihiro Kaneko, chief consul, Consulate General of Japan, in Mumbai will address both the business and the education conference. The Indo-Japan cultural festival will be held at Phoenix Market city on November 19 to 20 and will see participation of hundreds of Japanese and Indian artists. Punekars will also be able to get a taste of Japanese cuisines at the event.

Siddharth Deshmukh, president, Indo-Japan Business Council said, “Konnichiwa Pune is now home to Japan in Pune. This event is a significant step toward bringing people from both sides together to discuss and exchange views.”