IndiGo flight returns to Pune airport after landing gear fails to retract

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati carrying 192 passengers and crew members returned safely to Pune airport on Sunday morning after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after takeoff, prompting the Indian Air Force to declare a full emergency.

The aircraft, flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), reported the technical issue soon after departing from Pune for Guwahati. The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear had not retracted after takeoff and remained extended.

Following the alert, Pune airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo, and other agencies concerned, while the Indian Air Force declared a full emergency.

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Fire tenders, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those on board.