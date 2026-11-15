IndiGo flight returns to Pune airport after landing gear fails to retract

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati carrying 192 passengers and crew members returned safely to Pune airport on Sunday morning after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after takeoff, prompting the Indian Air Force to declare a full emergency.
The aircraft, flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), reported the technical issue soon after departing from Pune for Guwahati. The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear had not retracted after takeoff and remained extended.
Following the alert, Pune airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo, and other agencies concerned, while the Indian Air Force declared a full emergency.
Fire tenders, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those on board.
Before landing, the aircraft made a low pass over the runway to allow a visual assessment of its landing gear. It subsequently landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 am.
After landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances. Once its safe and normal status was confirmed, ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am. The aerobridge was then connected, and all 192 passengers and crew members were safely deboarded. No injuries were reported.
Alternative flight from Bengaluru
IndiGo is arranging an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the onward journey of the affected passengers to Guwahati.
As per the press release issued by Pune airport Director Santosh Dhoke, “The emergency response was carried out in coordination with the Indian Air Force, ATC, IndiGo and other agencies, following established safety procedures.”
In response to the incident, the airline’s spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 623, operating from Pune to Guwahati on 15 November 2026, returned to origin and landed safely at the Pune International Airport after a technical snag was detected shortly after takeoff. In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were immediately informed.”
“The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing necessary clearances. An alternate aircraft has been arranged promptly to operate the flight. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are taking all possible measures to minimise it, including offering them regular updates, meals and refreshments, alternate flight options and refunds, as applicable,” the spokesperson added.