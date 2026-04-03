IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad diverted to Goa as heavy rain lashes Pune

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An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Pune was diverted to Goa on Friday after heavy rain and poor weather conditions made landing at Pune airport difficult, officials said.
Flight 6E 522, which was scheduled to depart Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1:55 pm and arrive in Pune (PNQ) at 3:10 pm, was redirected to Goa (GOX) mid-air. Pune airport officials confirmed the diversion, citing bad weather over the city.
The unseasonal downpour, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in parts of the city, threw normal life out of gear. The India Meteorological Department recorded the highest rainfall of 84 mm in the National Defence Academy (NDA) area, while Shivajinagar received 65 mm.
Moreover, in a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman flower vendor, lost her life after a large tree fell on her stall in the Sinhagad Road area during the storm.
The Pune Fire Brigade responded to over a dozen calls involving fallen trees across the city. Widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, uprooted trees, and malfunctioning traffic signals led to severe congestion on major roads and key junctions. Traffic police personnel were also deployed at several locations to regulate movement and ease the gridlock.
The civic administration swung into action as distress calls poured in from across the city.
Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram issued a directive asking all concerned civic officers to remain on duty until the situation was brought under control. “The city has witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging and tree felling,” he said in his order issued on Thursday afternoon.