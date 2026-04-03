IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad diverted to Goa as heavy rain lashes Pune

The unseasonal downpour, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in parts of the city, threw normal life out of gear.

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Pune was diverted to Goa on Friday after heavy rain and poor weather conditions made landing at Pune airport difficult, officials said.

Flight 6E 522, which was scheduled to depart Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1:55 pm and arrive in Pune (PNQ) at 3:10 pm, was redirected to Goa (GOX) mid-air. Pune airport officials confirmed the diversion, citing bad weather over the city.

The unseasonal downpour, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in parts of the city, threw normal life out of gear. The India Meteorological Department recorded the highest rainfall of 84 mm in the National Defence Academy (NDA) area, while Shivajinagar received 65 mm.