Indigenous Covid test developed by Tata gets govt nod

An indigenous Covid-19 test, developed by the Tata group in collaboration with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR, has received regulatory approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for commercial launch, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The test uses CRISPR technology to detect the genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the statement added. The test met the ICMR’s high quality benchmarks with 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity for detecting Covid-19, it added.

The Tata CRISPR test is the world’s first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing Covid-19, it added.

Commenting on the development, Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO, TATA Medical and Diagnostics Ltd, said, “The approval for the Tata CRISPR test for Covid-19 will give a boost to the country’s efforts in fighting the global pandemic. The commercialisation of the Tata CRISPR test reflects the tremendous R&D talent in the country, which can collaborate to transform India’s contributions to the global healthcare and scientific research world.”

Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG-CSIR complimented the CSIR-IGIB team of scientists and students, TATA Sons and DCGI for the exemplary work and collaboration carried out during the current pandemic leading to the approval of the novel diagnostic kit and paving the path for further innovations towards making India self-reliant.

Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director CSIR-IGIB expressed delight that work started by CSIR under the sickle cell mission for genome diagnostics and therapeutics led to new knowledge that could be harnessed to quickly develop new diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2.

