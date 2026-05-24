India’s Storyteller Films bags gold at New York Festivals, Telly Awards

Independent production house Storyteller Films has secured major international recognition with Gold wins at both the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards and the 47th Annual Telly Awards for its acclaimed documentary series ‘The Resurrection Quest’.

The series won Gold for Best Documentary Series (Science and Technology) at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards 2026 and Gold for Best TV Series (Science and Technology) at the 47th Annual Telly Awards. The latest wins bring the series’ international tally to four Gold awards this season, cementing ‘The Resurrection Quest’ as one of the year’s most celebrated science documentary series on the global circuit.

For Mumbai-based Mayurica Biswas, the Executive Producer and Creative Director of the award-winning documentary series, the recognition reflects the need for more stories on science, humanity, and urgent ethical questions. “What matters most is that these stories continue reaching wider audiences around the world, because at the heart of the series are incredibly brave contributors – people willing to open up their lives, experiences and struggles in the hope that greater awareness can lead to understanding, empathy and change.”

At the Telly Awards, Storyteller Films shared top honours alongside ‘Pole to Pole’ featuring Will Smith for National Geographic.

About ‘The Resurrection Quest’

Biswas, 46, a documentary filmmaker over the last 25 years, has filmed on the world’s highest battlefield, sailed in a submarine, investigated a terror attack, retraced the lives of several serial killers, chronicled the history of Bollywood, captured the making of an airport, reinvestigated a sensational double murder, and followed the international maker movement during COVID-19. She said when they began making ‘The Resurrection Quest’, it felt like science fiction.

“Today, it’s science fact. What started as curious research into the world of mammoth hunters and animal cloning quickly evolved into a much deeper meditation on grief, power, and the way humans imagine nature – and control it. Our journey took us around the world and into some of the most surreal spaces we’ve ever seen: underground ice caves, the last surviving northern white rhinos on the planet, pet cloning labs, and the wildest landscape of all – human emotion. What moved us most were the people at the centre of these stories: a biologist obsessed with bringing back an extinct pigeon, a vet wracked with guilt over a pet’s death, a father-son duo racing against melting permafrost. For them, resurrection wasn’t abstract –p it was personal,” Biswas said.

“We shot this film with a commitment to intimacy and scale, science and spirit. Its narrative structure is drawn from Samsara, the cyclical journey of loss, life, death, and rebirth. We wanted the film to be as much about memory and mourning as about biotech and breakthroughs. This is a film about resurrection. But more than that, it’s a film about our need to believe we can fix what we’ve broken, and the cost of that belief,” Radhika Chandrasekhar, Creative Director of The Resurrection Quest, said.

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Spanning four episodic chapters, the series traces real-world efforts using cutting-edge biotechnologies such as gene editing, cloning, stem cells, IVF, and rewilding. It juxtaposes marquee efforts, like Colossal Biosciences’ attempt to recreate the woolly mammoth and the dodo (the same company that worked on the dire wolves), and never-done-before rhino IVF procedures on the last two northern white rhinos on the planet in Kenya. Commissioned by Singapore’s CNA and produced by Mumbai’s Storyteller Films, ‘The Resurrection Quest’ blends cinematic storytelling with deeply researched science.

Contributors include prominent voices in science and conservation like Dr Beth Shapiro, Ben Lamm and Dr George Church (Colossal Biosciences), Ben Novak and Ryan Phelan (Revive and Restore), Dr Oliver Ryder (San Diego Zoo), Antonio Regalado (MIT Review), Dr Hank Greely and Maura O’Connor (Author, Resurrection Science).