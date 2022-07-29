India’s policy on ‘blue economy’ to be released soon, says Union minister

July 29, 2022 3:16:26 am
Dr Jitendra Singh, minister for Earth Sciences (MoES), on Wednesday announced that the Centre is planning to release a policy framework on India’s ‘blue economy’. Dr Singh was speaking at the 16th foundation day of MoES in New Delhi.
“Land is almost exhausted and the ocean is where Indian scientists will carry out explorations in the coming years. We are finalising and will soon come up with a policy for the ‘blue economy’,” Singh said.
‘Blue economy’ aims at optimal utilisation of all sectors of the maritime domain, from living and non-living resources, tourism, ocean energy towards the sustainable development of coastal areas.
The proposed policy document has received recommendations from the National Accounting Framework for Blue Economy and Ocean Governance, Coastal Marine Spatial Planning and Tourism, marine and fisheries department, aquaculture and fish processing, manufacturing sectors, emerging industries, trade, technology, services and skill development, logistics, infrastructure and shipping, coastal and Deep-Sea Mining and offshore energy and security.
The minister lauded MoES’s collective efforts in improving the country’s forecasting capabilities and capacities.
To mark the occasion, Singh inaugurated four services pertaining to the oceans, earthquakes, climate data and coastal health developed by various institutions of the MoES.
One such product was the bouy-based automated coastal observatory and water quality nowcasting system developed by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad.
This buoy-based observatory, deployed off the coast of Cochin, will make real-time measurements of coastal water quality by measuring 19 parameters including dissolved oxygen, carbon-di-oxide, nutrients, hydrocarbons and pigments.
