India’s first ‘ADAS City’ opens near Pune: Why your next car might soon drive itself through chaotic roads

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, conducted a live demonstration of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on Thursday to showcase the operational readiness of its dedicated testing facility at Takawe, on the outskirts of Pune.

Spread across 20 acres, the Rs 40-crore ADAS Test City is India’s first dedicated on-road ADAS validation ecosystem, designed to enable comprehensive testing and validation in a safe, secure, and controlled environment. The facility has been developed specifically for Indian road networks and traffic conditions, allowing evaluation of ADAS performance under real-world driving scenarios while bridging the gap between simulation, closed-track testing, and public road deployment.

Officers highlighted that sensors used in ADAS need to be calibrated according to Indian conditions, including varied traffic behaviour and overloaded vehicles. Data collected from across the country is being utilised to fine-tune systems and identify key scenarios that can help reduce accidents. Several ADAS functions — including Auto Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, and Moving Object Detection — are expected to become mandatory for new commercial vehicle models by 2027.

Dr Reji Mathai, director, ARAI, said that ADAS technologies are central to improving road safety in India.

“Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are key to safer mobility, and ARAI remains committed to enabling the transition towards safe, smart, and sustainable transportation,” he said.

Industry partners participating in the demonstration emphasised the significance of the new facility. Fareed Ahmed from Aayera noted that the 20-acre site is entirely dedicated to ADAS testing and marks an important starting point for India’s indigenous development in this field.

Elie Luskin, vice-president for India and China at Mobileye, said the company aims to introduce a “navigate-on-pilot” system — a hands-off but eyes-on driving technology — to Indian roads by 2027, with a strong focus on localised solutions tailored to domestic conditions.

Abhijit Sengupta, senior director at HERE Technologies, highlighted the role of advanced mapping and location intelligence in enabling ADAS functionality.

He said the platform supports navigation mapping, hazard information, addressing structures, and logistics applications, delivering real-time and accurate data for automotive and enterprise users.

The live demonstration reflected growing collaboration between research institutions and global technology firms as India accelerates efforts to adopt intelligent mobility solutions and strengthen road safety standards.

(Ritesh Dhar is an intern with The Indian Express)