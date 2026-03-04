Indians stranded in Dubai bear the brunt of overstay, shell out lakhs

Several Indians stranded in Dubai in the aftermath of the US-Israel attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliation are being forced to spend lakhs of rupees in unforeseen costs. This includes extra days of hotel accommodations and expensive tickets for the few flights that have resumed to come back to India.

Vinod Solanki, who had earlier told The Indian Express that he was stranded in Dubai with four members of his family, has had to spend lakhs for the four extra days of stay and tickets till now. He said, “I got two tickets for SpiceJet flight tomorrow so two family members are leaving from Dubai to Delhi and a connecting flight to Pune. I got the tickets for over Rs 80,000 per person. I have been spending Rs 25,000 per day here on food and accommodation. I was supposed to come back to Pune on 28 February so it has been four extra days now. Otherwise the situation is quite safe here.”