Indians stranded in Dubai bear the brunt of overstay, shell out lakhs

Several Indians stranded in Dubai in the aftermath of the US-Israel attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliation are being forced to spend lakhs of rupees in unforeseen costs. This includes extra days of hotel accommodations and expensive tickets for the few flights that have resumed to come back to India.
Vinod Solanki, who had earlier told The Indian Express that he was stranded in Dubai with four members of his family, has had to spend lakhs for the four extra days of stay and tickets till now. He said, “I got two tickets for SpiceJet flight tomorrow so two family members are leaving from Dubai to Delhi and a connecting flight to Pune. I got the tickets for over Rs 80,000 per person. I have been spending Rs 25,000 per day here on food and accommodation. I was supposed to come back to Pune on 28 February so it has been four extra days now. Otherwise the situation is quite safe here.”
Even for those whose flights did not get cancelled, unexpected costs have come up. Neil Kohlatkar from Pune, who reached Mumbai by an Emirates flight from Dubai on March 4, had booked a Rs 60,000 ticket for a charter flight from the Fujairah International Airport in anticipation that his original flight would get cancelled. “Emirates has informed you that you should only go to the airport if you are informed your flight is taking off. I did not get this update. But I messaged them on Twitter and they said my flight is on. So I just took a chance and reached the airport, and luckily my flight took off.”
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government formed a WhatsApp helpline for citizens stranded in West Asia at +971503654357. Two charter flights organised by the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde brought back 164 citizens on Tuesday.
Similar to Solanki, Pune’s Dr Nikhil Asawa had said his February 1 flight back to India got cancelled. “I have been spending Rs 10,000 here for accommodation and food for my wife and me everyday. Whatever flights are available are for Rs 80,000 to 1.2 lakh. A group has been formed by the Maharashtra government for charter flights but they have clearly said it is Rs. 80,000 for a ticket plus 18% GST,” he added.
Asawa has spent around over Rs 1 lakh in extra costs till now. “We are safe but the situation is getting worse day by day. Financial problems are there but nothing is more important than life so I am willing to book expensive flights. I booked an Emirates flight for 50k per person for tonight to Kochi and that was also cancelled. That amount is also stuck till the refund takes place.”
Further, Asawa added that sensational and false coverage of the situation in Dubai on Indian TV channels was causing panic amongst family members of those stranded there. “Some TV channels are showing sirens and continuous bombs. Our families back home are very worried and calling us. Even though we are safe in general it is adding to the stress here. They feel like we are lying to them to just calm them down.”
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More