Indian team bags 3rd place in Astronomy Olympiad

AN INDIAN students’ team bagged the third rank in the 15th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held at Kutaisi International University in Georgia. In the event, which concluded on Monday, all five team members bagged medals, including two silver.

Raghav Goyal from Chandigarh, Md Sahil Akhtar from Kolkata and Mehul Borad from Hyderabad bagged gold in the event. Goyal also won a special prize for providing the best solution to the most challenging theoretical question. The silver medallists are Malay Kedia from Ghaziabad and Atharva Nilesh Mahajan from Indore.

Conducted annually, the IOAA aims to promote astronomy among school students.

With five gold medals, the Iranian team topped the medals tally followed by the guest team with four gold medals and one silver. India and Singapore are tied for the third spot. The event, which was to be held in Kyiv in Ukraine was shifted due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Indian team’s mentors included Sarita Vig from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Ajit Mohan Srivastava from the Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar and two scientific observers Shriharsh Tendulkar representing the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai and Tejas Shah of Father Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College in Navi Mumbai.