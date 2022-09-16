Indian students bag 14 medals at Earth Science Olympiad

Indian highschool students bagged 14 medals, including four golds, at the recently held International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO), the best ever performance so far.

The Indian winning team was felicitated by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the funding agency, during a function held in New Delhi on Friday. M Ravichandra, Secretary, MoES, interacted with the students on the occasion.

The eight-member contingent included Sonit Sisolekar — a Class 10 student from Pune — Bhanav Namboodri, Abhijay Singh Khehra, Avishi Agarwal, Arush Chaudhary, Kyishong Bharali Das, Siddhangana Sahoo and Jaagrit Gaur. This year, a total of 38 countries, with eight students each, took part in the 15th IESO competition hosted virtually in Aosta Valley, Italy.

In the International Team Field Investigation category, the group comprising Sisolekar, Namboodri, Das and Agarwal bagged the gold medal for their project titled ‘Carbon Sequestration in Weathered Rocks and its Application in Reducing Global Warming’. The other team comprising Khehra, Gaur, Sahoo and Chaudhary too won the gold medal.

Sonit Sisolekar has been an avid learner of Geology and has deep interest in Deccan Traps. At IESO, he also won two bronze medals.