‘I celebrate 2 birthdays’: How an Indian seafarer survived 4 years in Somali captivity

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Hijacked in 2010 aboard the MV Albedo, Himachal Pradesh native Aman Kumar Sharma endured 43 months of relentless torture, jungle imprisonment, and a shipwreck before a daring escape to return home to India.

Written by: Sunanda Mehta
8 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 12:44 PM IST
Indian seafarer Aman Kumar Sharma Somalian piratesAman Kumar Sharma in Somali captivity (left). A picture from later years (Express photos/Special arrangement).
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When Aman Kumar Sharma alighted from an aeroplane in Mumbai on June 9, 2014, it was a homecoming his family had been anxiously waiting for almost four years. The dreamy 19-year-old who had left India in 2010 to join a merchant vessel for his first voyage at sea had returned a battered 23-year-old, who had survived a 43-month-long nightmare of hijacking, torture, jungle imprisonment, a shipwreck and a final daring escape.

The hijacking

The MV Albedo, an Iranian-owned, Malaysian-flagged vessel, had a mixed-nationality crew including Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans and Egyptian when Sharma joined at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port in October 2010. He became one of the two Indians on board. The ship was diverted to Kenya as the next port of call through waters known as a high-risk piracy zone. The Egyptian crew member chose not to sail and disembarked. The rest stayed.

“We had given the agent money for placement, so we couldn’t get off, though we knew it was a high-risk zone,” Sharma recalls, referring to the not uncommon practice of crew paying agents to secure a berth.

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At 7.12 am on November 26, roughly 200 nautical miles off the Maldives, the crew spotted pirates in a speedboat. “We ran to secure the doors,” Sharma says. Despite razor wire, four armed pirates carrying an AK-47, a night machine gun and a rocket launcher scaled the ship within minutes. They spoke Somali, and when they punched Somalia’s coordinates into the GPS, there was no doubt who they were.

The crew retreated to the citadel, but the captain and third officer hadn’t reached it and were seized and tortured. “The pirates then announced over the PA system that they would kill the captain unless the rest of the crew came out, forcing everyone to surrender,” Sharma says.

In Somalia

Eight more armed men arrived by boat, and the ship was forced toward Somalia, a ten-day journey of 1,200 nautical miles. It anchored off Harardhere, a port notorious during piracy’s peak years. Other groups from the port overran the vessel, and relatives of the hijackers looted whatever remained. “Like a shopping mall for them,” Sharma says.

Five or six investors brought a translator on board and had the captain call the Malaysia-based owner to demand $20 million. As pressure for payment increased, the torture escalated. “Once we reached Somalia, they started to torture the chief engineer and the captain over the depleting oil and fresh water. They even made the Chief Engineer lie on the hatch in the open for hours. Then one day they took the captain, the chief officer and the chief engineer to the jungle and told us they had killed them, but got them back after 45 days,” Sharma recalls.

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Officers were forced to spend nights in the swimming pool, one crew member was shot through the hand, and another had a finger cut off. “We need their permission even to use the washroom.”

Also Read | Mumbai court sentences 44 Somali pirates to life imprisonment in 2024 hijacking cases

Torture, a killing and ransom

Seven months in, negotiations stalled. The pirates threatened to kill five crew members, gathered everyone on the bridge and, without warning, shot dead Raju Rajvar, the other Indian on board, who had trained with Sharma in Kolkata and was his close friend. “We were shocked – they were laughing. Initially we thought they faked the killing, but then when they called us to dispose of the body we froze,” Sharma says. The chief officer placed the body in the deep freezer instead, hoping it could one day be handed to the family.

The pirates then turned to Sharma: “They told me — you next.”

“What could I think after witnessing my friend being shot? I just reconciled to fate, so no emotions or fear; my mind was blank.”
As the ransom offer crept toward $1.25 million and the owner stopped responding, families intervened. Sharma’s parents and sister raised funds through NGOs, charities and relatives in shipping. Pakistan raised $1.6 million for its nationals.

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“Chirag Bahri of the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network came to our aid… He arranged the meetings of my father with DG Shipping; he was the face of all the efforts.”

Meanwhile, Sharma cooked and washed clothes for his captors, picking up fragments of Somali. A combined $2.8 million seemed within reach until distrust between the owner and the Pakistani government over a Dubai broker collapsed the arrangement.

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Six months in jungle

When Pakistan’s $1 million came through, seven Pakistani crew were released. Sharma and the others were marched into the jungle near Harardhere, where they lived for six months mostly under open sky, rationed two litres of water a day from a stream two kilometres away.

“In the jungle, it was torture every day. We stayed in the open, slept under trees, and repeatedly fell sick. We had just two clothes — shorts and a T-shirt. We took a bath after 45 days, that too in hiding.”

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In 2013, they were brought back to the ship and told a deal had been struck. Raju Rajvar’s decomposing body, however, had to be committed to the sea. Six months later, the ship began listing as water flooded the cargo hold. Four Bangladeshi crew members jumped toward a distant trawler and drowned. Sharma, unable to swim, held a rope until a Cambodian fisherman dove in to pull him to safety. The Albedo sank. The pirates had been on the trawler all along.

United Nations (UN) officials made contact during the ten days aboard, yet the pirates then took the group back to the jungle. Beatings resumed, and they pulled Sharma’s nails out. A $900,000 ransom collapsed when a German captain sent to deliver it fled with the money. “If the UN could be cheated, what was the hope then?”

Indian seafarer Aman Kumar Sharma Indian seafarer Aman Kumar Sharma recounts 43 months of Somali pirate captivity (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The escape

As families back home scraped together $200,000 and the UN mediated, urging captors to accept the reduced amount, Sharma and crew began to plan a daring escape. With help from another pirate, they got a phone and SIM card and spoke with their contacts in India and the UN. They decided to mix sleeping pills into the captors’ food.

The plan worked, and at 3 am, the 11 crew members (left from the original 23) cut a window in their hut and ran, carrying documents salvaged from the sinking ship. A watchtower guard directed them to a waiting vehicle. “We walked on till morning. Somali government forces then appeared with guns and vehicles and took us to a hotel where we were given food and clothes. The next morning, a UN plane, escorted by two American officials, flew us to Kenya, where Chirag Bahri met us.” Nearly four years had passed.

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The homecoming

Sharma’s family from Himachal Pradesh flew down to receive him. Officials from the Directorate General of Shipping were also present. “I reached my home in Kangra, but recovery was slow. Nightmares, sensitivity to light, difficulty with ordinary food… I realised I required counselling and psychiatric help and underwent that too. But seeing and understanding what my parents had gone through gave me the willpower to get over my trauma finally.”

Sharma rejoined Maersk in June 2015 and is now a Bosun. He married in 2020 and has two children. He marks two birthdays: November 8, the day he was born, and June 9, the day he returned to India. “I try not to think of those days, and just thank God for the new life.”

The threat still looms

Somali piracy has re-emerged sharply in 2026. As of July, the IMO confirmed 44 seafarers held aboard three hijacked vessels, 16 of them Indian. In August this year, two more ships carrying 22 Indians were hijacked, taking the total number of Indians in captivity today to 38 aboard 5 vessels. The perils Sharma survived over a decade ago still lurk in many of the world’s waters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sunanda Mehta
Sunanda Mehta

Sunanda Mehta is the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Pune. She is a distinguished journalist, columnist, and author with over three decades of experience in the media industry. Educational background: A merit-lister in her 12 th in CBSE (5th rank in Humanities) Sunanda stood first in History in the Board for which she was awarded the Dr Tarachand Gold Medal. She is a triple-graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (History Honours) from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, Bachelor of Education, Delhi University (on scholarship) and Bachelor of Communication and Journalism, University of Pune. Professional Background Role: As Resident Editor, she oversees the Pune edition of The Indian Express, managing local news coverage, investigative features, and editorial direction for the city. Author: She is an accomplished author, known for her biographies. Her notable books include: The Extraordinary Life and Death of Sunanda Pushkar published by Pan Macmillan (2019). The book was long-listed for the Atta Galatta award for nonfiction and Auther award for best debut author. Majestic Musings - Translation of poems from 100 year old Badshaian from Punjabi to English (2023) Behind the Big Screen- the untold stories of child actors published by Bloomsbury India (2024) Focus Areas: While Sunanda has reported on various subjects from civic to political to investigative and crime, her forte remains long-form human-interest stories, heritage and gender issues. Core Column: "Against All Odds" Sunanda curates and writes a signature series titled "Against All Odds," which profiles individuals who have overcome significant personal, medical, or professional challenges. Recent notable articles (2025) The Story of Dr. Harinder Dhaliwal (July 2025): A Pune AFMC topper who became a neurologist in Canada despite becoming paraplegic. Jayoo Patwardhan’s Cancer Journey (Jan 2025): How the National Film Award-winning designer defeated cancer. Partha Iyengar’s Emergency mid-air (Aug 2025): The story of how Gartner’s India head survived a massive heart attack during a long-haul flight. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage continues to explore deep personal narratives and Pune’s socio-environmental landscape: 1. Personal Narratives & Closure "'I grieved for him 10 years after his murder, found closure to unsolved case'" (Dec 14, 2025): A poignant feature on Vineet Alurkar, son of the late Pune music legend Suresh Alurkar, and how digitizing his father’s collection helped him heal. "A 40-day journey home: how Christopher Benninger's partner gave him the gift of memories" (Nov 23, 2025): A moving tribute to the late acclaimed architect Christopher Benninger and his final trip to the US. "'After 38 years I finally met my biological mother'" (Sept 28, 2025): Chronicling the journey of an adopted daughter from Zurich searching for her roots in Pune. 2. Civic & Heritage "'Vetal Tekdi belongs to common citizens'" (Oct 20, 2025): An interview with environmental activist Dr. Sushma Date on the community-led protection of Pune’s vital green lungs. "'Military village' Apshinge recalls living through war days" (Aug 12, 2025): A report from a village in Maharashtra where nearly every household has a member in the armed forces, focusing on their legacy and current anxieties. 3. High-Profile Commentary & Investigations "Malegaon blast acquittals: 'I was expecting this verdict'" (July 31, 2025): An interview with former special public prosecutor Rohini Salian following the controversial acquittals. "Grounded, license cancelled... she decided to soar higher" (March 30, 2025): The story of Dr. Harpreet A De Singh, Air India’s first woman pilot from 1988, and her transition to leadership and meditation. Signature Style Sunanda Mehta is known for her empathetic storytelling. Unlike standard news reporting, her features often read like narrative non-fiction, focusing on the psychological and emotional resilience of her subjects. One of her articles in The Indian Express titled 'The Quality of Mercy' was converted into a film Rubaru Roshini produced by actor Aamir Khan. She is a strong advocate for Pune's heritage and environment, frequently using her platform to amplify citizen-led movements. X (Twitter): @sunandamehta and @ExpressPune ... Read More

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