Indian Railways: Pune division sees 143% jump in revenue from auto transport

PUNE DIVISION of Indian Railways earned Rs 45.51 crore in revenues solely by transporting vehicles from various automobile manufacturers in the industrial areas of the district in the financial year ending March 31.

As per officials in Pune division, vehicles manufactured at factories of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda and Volkswagen were sent to various destinations within India as well as to the neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal.

Compared to the last fiscal year, there has been a 143 per cent hike in revenues earned by the division by transporting automobiles.

“In April 2021-March 2022 fiscal, Pune division ran 301 freight trains (with 7,558 wagons) to transport automobiles manufactured in the vicinity. The vehicles were loaded from Chinchwad and Khadki stations. The revenue earned, Rs 54.51 crore, is the highest ever in this segment,” said Manoj Jhavar, Public Relations Officer, Pune division.

“Last year (2020-21), the division operated 103 freight trains for this and earned Rs 18.83 crore in revenue…The railway is a reliablemode of freight transport and we are hopeful the industry will continue to use its services,” said a press statement.