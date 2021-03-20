Indian Railways holds online summit on human resources

An International Summit on Human Resources was organised by Pune Division, Central Railway on Friday. The online summit was inaugurated by chairman, Railway Board, Suneet Sharma.

The summit aims to correlate the impact of growth in agriculture, finance and other industries on the human resources of Indian Railways, provide new ideas and best practices for future policy framework and highlight newer technological ideas and sharing of experiences and solutions for training of employees.



Addressing the summit, Sharma said that the Indian Railways introduced the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) two years ago. “We have digitised the service records and other data. The time is now to go at a higher level, the artificial intelligence. No organisation can prosper without having scientific, rational and logical technology. Our focus should be on effective working rather than efficient working,” said Sharma.