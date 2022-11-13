scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering celebrates 65th Foundation Day

IRICEN is located in Koregaon Park, Pune and is housed in an environment-friendly platinum-rated green building.

During the function, officers of the 1996-batch of the IRSE, who have completed 25 years of service were felicitated. (Photo: iricen.gov.in)

The Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN), a Centralized Training Institute (CTI) of the Indian Railways, held a two-day programme on November 10 and 11, 2022, to mark its 65th Foundation Day.

IRICEN imparts training to ‘Group A’ officers of the Indian Railway Service of Engineering (IRSE), among others.

On November 10, a seminar was organised to discuss topics such as ‘Introduction of 25T Axle load at 100 kmph on Indian Railways’, ‘Raising speed up to 160 kmph on Indian Railways’, and ‘Challenges in Station Development Projects and use of Innovative Techniques’.

Raj Kumar Mangala, a member (infrastructure) of the Railway Board, presided over the function.

IRICEN is located in Koregaon Park, Pune and is housed in an environment-friendly platinum-rated green building, which is equipped with modern infrastructure facilities to impart advanced-level training to railway officers. The institute has conducted 117 courses and trained 1,485 railway officers, supervisors, and officials of other organisations this year till October.

During the function, officers of the 1996-batch of the IRSE, who have completed 25 years of service were felicitated. Medals and awards were given to officers who excelled in various training courses conducted during the past one year.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 05:37:03 pm
