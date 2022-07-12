Indian Orthodontic Society warns against home dental scans, direct sales of teeth aligners

The Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS) has raised serious concerns about companies that offer dental scans at home and direct purchase of teeth aligners. The IOS has issued an advisory stating that orthodontic treatment is best performed by a specialist orthodontist and must be carried out only at clinics of registered dentists.

Teeth aligners are clear, plastic orthodontic devices which are often offered as an alternative to metal or conventional dental braces. They are less visible and can be removed by the patient to eat, drink, brush and floss.

As part of a nationwide awareness initiative in this regard, the IOS will conduct a smile rally in Pune from July 13-19. “Several aligner companies have sprung up and they offer clear plastic appliances directly to the consumer, eliminating the involvement and expertise of trained professionals,” said Dr Srikrishna Chalasani, president of IOS.

Dr Sridevi Padmanabhan, honorary secretary of IOS, pointed out that quality treatment can be given only after complete examination and proper follow-up by a qualified professional in a controlled clinical environment.

The IOS has strongly objected to companies that lure the common man with aggressive

advertising. It has submitted a formal complaint to the Dental Council of India (DCI) against the direct-to-consumer sale of orthodontic treatment with aligners. In response, the DCI, the highest statutory body in the country regulating dental education and the profession, has issued a public notice against such companies.

Dr Gaurav Gupta, chairman of the Smile Rally committee and an executive committee member of IOS told The Indian Express that scanning of teeth can be performed only by registered dentists/orthodontists. “It is natural to get tempted by offers from companies and do-it-yourself orthodontics, but it is important to understand its potential risks and disadvantages,” orthodontists from IOS said. They pointed out that by not visiting a dentist/orthodontist there may be a lot of underlying issues like cavities or gum disease that could be left undiagnosed.

“Movement of teeth with respect to jaws and joints is an extremely sensitive procedure and care should be taken to ensure the best possible results with minimal damage to enamel, roots, gums, bones and joints,” said Dr Rajaganesh Gautam, executive committee member of IOS.

The smile rally initiative aims to spread awareness about the risks posed by these direct-to-consumer aligners and on the scope of orthodontics. The rally will be conducted across more than 30 cities in the country. Apart from awareness campaigns via radio shows and screening of the IOS advisory at malls and theatres, day-long awareness sessions will be held in the five dental colleges in the city.