Indian Navy’s ‘Dolphin Hunter’: How INS Anjadip will secure India’s shallow waters from stealthy threats

Designed to serve as a “Dolphin Hunter” for detecting, tracking, and neutralising enemy submarines in coastal waters, INS Anjadip is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on February 27. Anjadip is the third vessel in the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series.

The Indian Navy said Monday the warship will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port, and the ceremony will be presided over by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

“The Indian Navy is set to enhance its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities with the commissioning of Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship ASW-SWC project… The induction of Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests and coastal approaches including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area, marking another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable ‘Builder’s Navy’,” the Navy said.