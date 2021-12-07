Indian Navy sailor arrested in Health Dept recruitment exam paper leak case

Pune City Police has arrested a sailor of the Indian Navy in connection with the ongoing probe into the “leak” of a question paper of the Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment exam. With this, the number of arrests in the case has reached six.

The Pune City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell is currently probing the paper leak case, in which the question paper of Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment exam for Grade C and D employees was allegedly circulated through social media. The exam was to be conducted on the afternoon of October 31, but the paper was allegedly leaked that day morning.

On Sunday night, the Cyber Crime cell arrested Prakash Misal (40), a Navy sailor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhagyashree Navatake said, “We arrested the Navy sailor on Sunday night. He is a serving Naval sailor and currently posted at a Navy formation in Mumbai. He hails from Beed, from where we arrested him. He was produced before the court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody.”

Misal is the sixth person to be arrested in the case till now. Police have seized his cell phone and are probing his communications with other suspects in the case. Those earlier arrested are Vijay Murhade (29), Anil Gaikwad (31), Suresh Jagtap (28), Baban Mundhe (48) and Sandeep Bhutekar (38).

Earlier, on November 26, Smita Koregaonkar, chief administrative officer of the Health Department had lodged the First Information Report in this case at the Cyber police station of Pune City Police. According to the FIR, 92 of the 100 questions in the examination paper were leaked and circulated on social media.

Police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to Criminal Breach of Trust and Cheating and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.