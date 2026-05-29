Navy personnel dies after 400-foot fall during video call to relative in Lonavala

Rakesh Mishra was showing Tiger Point to a relative via video call when he allegedly walked around a tree, lost his footing, and fell into the valley.

An Indian Navy personnel died on Thursday after falling into a 400-foot-deep valley while showing a clifftop viewpoint in Maharashtra’s Lonavala to his relative via a video call.

The police identified the deceased as Rakesh Kumar Mishra, 49, a master chief petty officer (MCPO II) posted at INS Shivaji. Mishra, who hailed from Mangolpuri in North West Delhi, was with his colleague, Mahendra Singh, when the incident occurred at Tiger Point.

After Singh alerted the police, an accidental death report was lodged at the Lonavala rural police station.

Police Inspector Dinesh Tayade said Mishra’s son was planning to come with his friends to visit Tiger Point on May 30. So, Mishra went to the spot with Singh to plan the trip.