Indian Medical Association to observe National Protest Day on June 18

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will observe June 18 as IMA National Protest Day to protest instances of assaults on medical professionals with the slogan ‘Save the Saviours’.

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the entire medical fraternity, right from day one, has been battling at the frontlines, said Dr B L Deshmukh, president of IMA’s Pune chapter, at a virtual media conference on Wednesday. He said the association has lost more than 1,400 of its “proactive veterans and dynamic younger ones” in the battle against Covid-19″.

“We are pained to see the… violence against doctors on Covid duty in the last two weeks in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, UP, Karnataka and many other places. Doctors have sustained multiple fractures and serious injuries and female doctors face more violent verbal and physical assaults. Every day it is happening. We have tried our best to bring these distressing acts to the notice of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister and chief ministers of various states…,” he added.

IMA office-bearers at the conference said they will join their counterparts nation-wide to express anguish about the violence.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India’s Pune chapter, said on Friday, members will wear black badges, ribbons and black masks… mass petitions will be sent to the Prime Minister and a memorandum of demands will be submitted to the district collector and municipal commissioner.