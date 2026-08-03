Indian Medical Association to suspend services in Maharashtra on August 4

Resident doctors with B J Government Medical College unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors supported the one day strike called by Indian Medical Association. (Express Photo)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State, with support from the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) and several specialty medical organisations, has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services on August 4.

The protest is against the proposed grant of Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homeopathy practitioners who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

In a statement, IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kulkarni said the move was prompted by reports that BHMS-CCMP practitioners were being considered for MMC registration.

“This is perceived by the allopathic medical fraternity as compromising the standards, integrity and scientific foundation of modern medicine, with potentially serious long-term consequences for public health and patient safety,” Dr Kulkarni said.