Indian Medical Association to suspend services in Maharashtra on August 4

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The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State, with support from the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) and several specialty medical organisations, has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services on August 4.
The protest is against the proposed grant of Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homeopathy practitioners who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).
In a statement, IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kulkarni said the move was prompted by reports that BHMS-CCMP practitioners were being considered for MMC registration.
“This is perceived by the allopathic medical fraternity as compromising the standards, integrity and scientific foundation of modern medicine, with potentially serious long-term consequences for public health and patient safety,” Dr Kulkarni said.
IMA office-bearers said the medical fraternity’s concerns had not been addressed despite repeated representations, letters and press conferences, as well as communication with various government departments.
“With no other effective option, IMA Maharashtra has decided to undertake this protest in the larger interest of public health and to safeguard the standards of evidence-based modern medical practice,” the statement said.
The withdrawal of services will begin at 6 am on August 4 and continue until 6 am on August 5.
“If the process of registration starts, the withdrawal of services shall continue indefinitely,” Dr Kulkarni said.
IMA said the protest was not directed at patients but was being held “in the interest of patient safety, public health, and the protection of the medical profession’s scientific and ethical standards.”
The Central unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has submitted a final representation to Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to halt the proposed Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration of CCMP-certified BHMS practitioners until the Bombay High Court delivers its final verdict. The association has also sought resolution of long-pending issues concerning resident doctors.
“Despite repeated meetings and representations, no concrete action has been taken. Consequently, Central MARD has decided to undertake a statewide democratic withdrawal of routine medical services from August 5,” Central MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde said.
MARD said emergency, casualty and other life-saving services would continue during the first 24 hours to ensure patient care. The future course of the agitation would depend on the government’s response, it said.
The association appealed to the state government to initiate immediate dialogue and resolve the issues in the interest of patient safety, evidence-based medical practice and the welfare of resident doctors.