Indian Medical Association demands explanation from Union Health Minister for ‘promoting’ Patanjali’s Coronil

Coronil was launched at an event in New Delhi which was presided by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali’s Coronil, a Ayush Ministry-approved drug that can be used as “supporting measure in Covid-19”.

“Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical was it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways ,” IMA national president Dr Jayalal has said.

“Let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain to some monopoly corporate and create a disaster for humanity (SIC),” he said.

The IMA, in a statement, also said it will write to the National Medical Commission over the blatant disregard of the Medical Council of India’s code of conduct.

As per the code, no doctor can promote a drug or prescribe it without knowing its composition.

Last week, Yoga guru and Patanjali group founder Ramdev launched Coronil in the presence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” Patanjali said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, clarified in a tweet that it has not reviewed or certified the efficacy of Patanjali’s drug. WHO’s regional office for South-East Asia posted on its official Twitter handle: “@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #Covid19.”

Meanwhile, the IMA has sought clarifications on the clinical trials conducted by Patanjali for the drug.