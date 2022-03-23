Applications open for internship in climate sciences at IITM

Students pursuing post graduation in Science or Engineering can apply for a virtual internship in climate and weather sciences at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. Students in the final year of their master’s programme can also apply.

Students with a minimum 60 per cent marks in all examinations post Class X are eligible to apply for the two-months internship. The final date for submitting the applications is March 28.

IITM is a premier research institute operating under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, working in the field of climate sciences and climate modelling. The institute has been leading research on Indian monsoons through the Monsoon Mission programme.

